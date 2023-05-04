Greenville teen dies from gunshot wound to head

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed in Greenville on Wednesday night.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Tyjevious Kamaruri Nasir Jones was shot in the head at his home on Dime Street around 10:45 p.m.

Greenville Police Department also responded to the shooting scene. Jones’ death has been ruled a homicide.

