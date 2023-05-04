Greenville teen dies from gunshot wound to head

(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed in Greenville on Wednesday night.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Tyjevious Kamaruri Nasir Jones was shot in the head at his home on Dime Street around 10:45 p.m.

Greenville Police Department also responded to the shooting scene. Jones’ death has been ruled a homicide.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Coroner releases name of man killed in Greenville motorcycle crash
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

Greenville County Sheriff's Office Deputy Drew Herring
Billy Wilkins Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement presented in Greenville
Greenville County Sheriff's Office Deputy Drew Herring
Greenville County criminal investigator honored with Billy Wilkins award
Chyanna Latimore
Man on life support after robbery in Laurens
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage