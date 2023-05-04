Judge gives timeline for Beach family’s lawsuit against convenience store

Beach Family Lawsuit
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Lexington County judge announced today that he will spend the next several weeks deciding if a lawsuit regarding the death of Mallory Beach will go before a jury.

The case relates to the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who was killed in a 2019 boat crash in Beaufort County where Alex Murdaugh’s youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, was reportedly intoxicated and underaged when he allegedly crashed the boat.

Following the crash, Beach’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple parties, including members of the Murdaugh family. However, their involvement ended earlier this year when a judge approved a settlement.

Paul Murdaugh was also charged with felony boating under the influence after the crash. He was awaiting trial when Maggie Murdaugh and him were killed by Alex Murdaugh in June 2021.

Today’s hearing involved the Beach family’s lawsuit against a convenience store that allegedly sold Paul Murdaugh alcohol on the night of the crash.

Paul Murdaugh, who was also 19 at the time of the crash, was reportedly seen on security cameras purchasing alcohol at Parker’s Convenience store hours before the deadly boat crash.

The Beach family’s lawsuit names Parker’s Convenience Store, alleging they knew Paul Murdaugh was underaged when they sold him the alcohol. However, Parker’s Convenience store denies the claims, arguing that Paul was using a valid ID that belonged to his older brother, Buster Murdaugh. They added that their cashier performed their duty by scanning the ID before completing the sale.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge ruled that he will have a decision by May 26 about whether the case will go before a jury.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh's admission to lying
‘Liar liar Alex’: Attorney Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh’s admission to lying
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger

Latest News

“Say No To Rezoning:” Greenville woman starts petition, bringing attention to the draft...
“Say No To Rezoning:” Greenville woman starts petition, bringing attention to the draft development code
Changes coming to 3's Greenville
Changes coming to 3′s Greenville after investment from Justin Timberlake
Miracle League
How one Upstate league is inspiring both athletes and families
Changes coming to 3's Greenville
Changes coming to 3's Greenville