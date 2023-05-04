Lake Hartwell Divers reunite owners with missing items

LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every summer a group of volunteer divers recovers more than $100,000 worth of missing items at the bottom of lakes across the Carolinas and Georgia. The Lake Hartwell Divers are led by Jeremy Robinson, and he says they have found and returned a variety of items to their rightful owners.

“We have found a prosthetic leg, children’s favorite toys, I did get a pacifier one time, they said it was the baby’s first pacifier,” he said. “We get dock furniture, cell phones, Apple watches. You think about a cell phone being a thousand dollars. If we do 100 a year, that is $100,000 in just cell phones. That’s not including prosthetic legs which are $10,000 to $30,000 and we have had two this year.”

One of Robinson’s favorite recoveries is when he found a man’s cochlear implant after falling off his paddleboard on Lake Keowee.

“They can’t hear or talk without it,” he said. “I was able to recover it from the river and return it to him. It cost about $30,000”.

Jeremy says the group has also found an ATM machine, four empty cash registers, sunglasses, car keys, and watches. They took their services to Facebook after finding a man’s missing wedding band, a story that ran on FOX Carolina.

“He lost his wedding band of 50 years,” Robinson said. “His wife reached out to me and asked if it would be possible to find it after it had been missing for so long. I went out one night, it took me about an hour and I found it. FOX Carolina picked it up and that night I started the Facebook group. Since then the group has grown to almost ten thousand followers”.

The Lake Hartwell Divers are a community-funded group pushing for water safety on the lakes. Jeremy also volunteers on the Abbeville County Dive Team. Nearly two years ago, he recovered the body of a three-year-old who had drowned at Lake Succession. Since then, he gives out life jackets to kids for free.

Despite their name, the Lake Hartwell Divers have traveled all the way to Atlanta to retrieve missing items from lakes. No matter the time of day or season, the Lake Hartwell Divers are always ready to help when you need it. They do not charge for their services but do accept donations.

If you want to donate or you lose an item while out on the lake, you can visit their Facebook page for their contact information.

