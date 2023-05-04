Man on life support after robbery in Laurens

Chyanna Latimore
Chyanna Latimore(Laurens Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man is fighting for his life after a robbery.

According to police, Chyanna Latimore was driving a taxi when she robbed the victim and dragged him with the car.

The victim is on life support following the incident.

Latimore was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with strong armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She is being held at the Laurens County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with additional details about the incident should contact the Laurens Police Department.

