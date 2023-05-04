NC Gov. Cooper vows to veto abortion bill, despite GOP’s supermajority in legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Within hours of the North Carolina General Assembly’s passage of a new abortion bill, politicians from all over the state are chiming in.

Shortly after the bill, which limits access to abortion to the 12-week mark of a pregnancy, was passed, Gov. Roy Cooper vowed to veto the bill once it reaches his desk.

“The fine print requirements and restrictions will shut down clinics and make abortion completely unavailable to many women at any time, causing desperation and death,” the governor said. “I will veto this awful bill.”

Republican leaders, on the other hand, refrained from calling the restrictions an outright “ban.”

“Many of us who have worked for decades to save unborn babies for the sanctity of human life, we saw it as an opportunity to put forth a very pro-life, pro-woman legislation,” State Sen. Joyce Krawiec said. “This is a pro-life plan, not an abortion ban.”

The NCGOP said it “applauds” the passage of the bill through the General Assembly, calling it “reasonable legislation.”

“We applaud the Republican Leadership in NC General Assembly for further protecting life and helping both mothers and babies in NC with reasonable legislation supported by a majority of North Carolinians,” the party said in a statement.

The state legislature’s newest Republican, Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County, made waves last month when she switched over from the Democratic Party, giving Republicans a veto-proof majority in both chambers.

With Cotham now a member of the GOP, Republicans have the power to override Cooper’s promised veto, meaning the bill is all but certain to become law.

Cotham had previously been outspoken regarding abortion rights, but voted in support of the new bill during Wednesday night’s State House vote.

The bill, which also includes at least $160 million for services including maternal health, adoption care, contraceptive services and eight weeks of paid parental leave for teachers and state employees, flew through the legislature and now heads to the governor’s desk.

If passed into law, North Carolina would join a host of other GOP-led states to institute notable abortion restrictions since the Roe v. Wade precedent was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last year.

