NC man accused of trying to meet teenager for sexual acts

Paul Radocha
Paul Radocha(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a Buncombe County man is facing charges after allegedly trying to solicit sexual acts from a 14-year-old over social media.

Deputies said Paul Radocha was charged with one count of solicitation of a child by a computer to commit an unlawful sex act.

According to deputies, an online investigation showed Radocha was trying to use a social media profile to solicit sexual acts from the 14-year-old. They added that Radocha went to Henderson County to meet the child during the investigation. However, he was later taken into custody.

“The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to pursuing and bringing to justice individuals who exploit and victimize our children,” Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to safeguard our community’s most vulnerable population.”

