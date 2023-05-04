Police arrest reg. sex offender accused of making ‘suspicious’ visits to children’s business

Joshua Mitchell Vorndran
Joshua Mitchell Vorndran(Boone Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 4, 2023
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Boone Police Department said a registered sex offender was arrested after making mulitpl ‘suspicious visits’ to a local children’s business.

According to the department, police were contacted by a local business that provides activities for children. The business told officials a man visited the location twice.

The suspicious man was identified by police as Joshua Mitchell Vorndran.

During the investigation, police said they learned Vorndran was convicted of offenses of a sexual nature in 2018, and was a registered sex offender making his presence at the business illegal. As a result, officers obtained warrants on Vorndran for two counts of sex offender unlawfully on the premises that is intended primarily for the use of minors.

Vorndran was located in Wilkes County and arrested for his outstanding warrants. He was placed in the Wilkes County jail with a $25,000 secured bond.

If you have seen Mr. Vorndran at a location that is intended for the primary use, care, or supervision of minors, please contact Boone Police Lieutenant Lance Wills at 828-268-6941 or Lance.Wills@TownofBoone.net.

