Presidential candidate Nikki Haley to stop in Upstate during campaign tour
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is bringing her campaign tour to the Upstate.
Haley is expected to speak with supporters Thursday, May 4 at the Cannon Centre in Greer.
The event is free to attend and will begin at 7 p.m.
