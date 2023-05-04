Presidential candidate Nikki Haley to stop in Upstate during campaign tour

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is bringing her campaign tour to the Upstate.

Haley is expected to speak with supporters Thursday, May 4 at the Cannon Centre in Greer.

The event is free to attend and will begin at 7 p.m.

