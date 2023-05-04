SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state will receive a check from a settlement involving TurboTax's parent company.(MGN | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina will receive $2.2 million from a multistate settlement against the maker of TurboTax tax preparation software, the state’s attorney general says.

Intuit, which makes the software, agreed to pay out a total of $141 million in May 2022 after several state attorneys general accused Intuit of tricking low-income taxpayers into paying to file their federal tax returns when they were eligible to file free through the Internal Revenue Service.

“No one likes to fill out their tax returns, but it’s a low blow to trick people into paying to file when they could have done it for free,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “Our office will continue to protect the people of South Carolina from being taken advantage of.”

Some 72,000 state taxpayers are expected to receive checks for approximately $30 as part of the settlement.

Eligible consumers are those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program, a release from Wilson’s office states.

Consumers who are eligible for payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

Click here for more information about eligibility and the settlement fund.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify, the release states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

South Carolina lottery
Clemson student to spend lottery win on books and tuition
Joshua Mitchell Vorndran
Police arrest reg. sex offender accused of making ‘suspicious’ visits to children’s business
National Small Business Week: Paisley Paw
National Small Business Week: Paisley Paw
National Small Business Week: Currahee Vineyard & Winery
National Small Business Week: Currahee Vineyard & Winery
National Day of Prayer
National Day of Prayer