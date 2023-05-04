Sheriff asks SLED to investigate law enforcement incidents in Oconee County

SLED, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division
SLED, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division(Contributed)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said he asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate two unrelated incidents involving law enforcement.

Crenshaw said one incident involves a deputy and the other involves a correctional officer at the Oconee County Detention Center. Details about the separate incidents have not been released.

The sheriff’s office became aware of the incidents through internal controls and Crenshaw said he deemed it necessary to have SLED conduct an independent investigation.

The two employees have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

