Truth or divisive concepts? Freedom to Learn National Day of Action intensifies book ban debate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The debate on censorship intensifies. On Thursday, civil rights organizations across the country rallied for a Freedom to Learn National Day of Action against what they call the “restricting of education” through book bans. Proponents say it’s about defending truth, but opponents call it divisive concepts.

Aaliyah Burgess Richburg is looking forward to completing her master’s degree, she’s grown tired of the pressure of juggling grad school, work and living in the South as a young black professional.

“We definitely deal with a lot of things that I think a lot of people are oblivious to,” she said.

And she calls enduring microagressions, a daily additional duty.

“I had an incident where somebody was behind me and they were trying to get to an area that I was in, but instead of saying excuse me, or can you please move over – they made a comment,” Burgess Richburg said.

One that she says was derogatory in nature that she wishes was a rare occurrence.

“Yeah, we have the Southern hospitality but it’s only to a certain few,” she said.

But she feels she’s empowered by the stories of victory amid challenges found in books that tackle topics like uplift suasion, casual racism, police brutality and other lived experiences.

“They are a connection, (these books) are something that me and my brother can relate to,” Burgess Richburg said. “It’s something that we were able to create a stronger bond off of.”

While Freedom to Learn rallies were held in the nation’s major cities, locally Greenville chapters of the NAACP and National Council of Negro Women held public readings at Greenville’s Hughes Main Library.

“It’s not the job of the school to protect the child from learning about the world,” said Michael Forsyth, a concerned parent. “It covers certainly people who are LGBTQ (as well) and just a general attack on anything that’s perceived as woke.”

“Truth be told as parents you need to go and purchase these books so you’re able to enlighten your children about what’s taken place, and what’s still currently taking place,” added Emmanuel Flemming Sr., NAACP Greenville chapter president.

Their goal is to get more parents and policymakers to reverse bans happening in schools and libraries.

“They don’t want their children to be offended when they read (one of these books) -- however, no one is thinking about our children that were offended and our parents that were offended when they were subjected to it,” said Tonjalyn Cokley, National Council of Negro Women Greenville chapter vice president. “And so that’s what we’re trying to bring light. And removing it from the books shelves is not going to remove it from history.”

Just last year, the Pickens County School board voted unanimously to remove “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and You” from the district. On April 26, the NAACP and ACLU of South Carolina posted a release saying a lawsuit was filed to reverse the Pickens County School board’s decision. Read more here: NAACP Files New Lawsuit Alleging Pickens County School Board Book Ban is Unconstitutional and Politically Motivated | NAACP

In response, the district spokesperson issued FOX Carolina this response:

“While a complaint has been filed according to a news release, the district has not been served with the lawsuit and cannot comment at this time.”

Now the debate only seems to be intensifying.

“It hurts everyone. Removing the books hurts everybody,” Flemming Sr. said.

“It starts at home,” Burgess Richburg added.

