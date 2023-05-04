Upstate hospital moves labor and delivery due to OB/GYN shortage

(Pixabay via MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health is shifting labor and deliveries from Laurens County Hospital to another hospital campus in the Upstate while they deal with a shortage of OB/GYN physicians.

Beginning May 8, patients will be shifted to the labor and delivery unit at Patewood Hospital in Greenville, which is about 40 miles away.

A spokesperson for Prisma Health said the pause is expected to be short-term. In the meantime, prenatal appointments and routine gynecological visits will be held at Carolina Women’s Center in Laurens County.

Prisma Health said they plan to assist patients with transportation if needed.

“We are actively recruiting additional OB/GYN physicians to bring back deliveries to Laurens County Hospital. In the meantime, we have plans in place to ensure our patients are cared for effectively, efficiently and safely during this pause,” said Laurens County Hospital CEO Justin Benfield. “We’re incredibly proud of our mom-baby unit here at Laurens County Hospital and look forward to re-opening it. This temporary pause is the right medical decision to allow us to provide efficient care as we add new physicians to meet the needs of our growing population.”

