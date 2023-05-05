1 dead following Thursday evening crash in Spartanburg

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that one person passed away Thursday evening following a crash in Spartanburg.

Officials said the crash happened along Southport Road.

According to officials, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 6:25 p.m. They later identified him as 77-year-old Wyatt Young McDaniel of Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating this crash. We will update this story as officials release new details.

