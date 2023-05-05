2 men wanted in shooting incident at sports bar in Anderson, deputies say

Esderaelon M. Woody and Shaquille D. Singleton
Esderaelon M. Woody and Shaquille D. Singleton(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two men are wanted in connection to a shooting incident at a sports bar.

According to the department, the shooting took place at Dazzlers on Highway 29 North.

Deputies said Esderaelon M. Woody and Shaquille D. Singleton are wanted for three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

If you or anyone you know has information on where these two suspects might be, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

