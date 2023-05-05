Aliyah Boston expected to make WNBA debut on Sunday

CHICAGO (FOX Carolina) - Trading garnet and black for navy, red and gold, Aliyah Boston is expected to make her pro basketball debut on Sunday.

The Indiana Fever will play Chicago Sky at 6 p.m. in their first game of the preseason.

The Fever, who snapped up Boston as the No. 1 overall draft pick, was the most-searched WNBA team in the U.S. during April. This was the first time in Google Trends history that the Fever topped the list of the most-searched WNBA team for a particular month.

On Monday, the Fever tweeted after the first day of training camp for Boston. Boston joins some familiar faces in Indiana including second-year Destanni Henderson and newly drafted Victaria Saxton.

"I'm very competitive. I've had that nature in me since I started playing basketball."



day one of training camp for rookie Aliyah Boston is in the books. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QEk8BcWHIh — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 1, 2023

