Aliyah Boston expected to make WNBA debut on Sunday

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert...
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after the Indiana Fever selected her first overall at the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (FOX Carolina) - Trading garnet and black for navy, red and gold, Aliyah Boston is expected to make her pro basketball debut on Sunday.

The Indiana Fever will play Chicago Sky at 6 p.m. in their first game of the preseason.

The Fever, who snapped up Boston as the No. 1 overall draft pick, was the most-searched WNBA team in the U.S. during April. This was the first time in Google Trends history that the Fever topped the list of the most-searched WNBA team for a particular month.

On Monday, the Fever tweeted after the first day of training camp for Boston. Boston joins some familiar faces in Indiana including second-year Destanni Henderson and newly drafted Victaria Saxton.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed in shooting in Greenville
Family member charged with murder after Greenville teen shot in head
Changes coming to 3's Greenville
Changes coming to 3′s Greenville after investment from Justin Timberlake
Recording artist Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
Chyanna Latimore
Man on life support after robbery in Laurens
Upstate hospital moves labor and delivery due to OB/GYN shortage
Upstate hospital moves labor and delivery due to OB/GYN shortage

Latest News

Miracle league
How one Upstate league is inspiring both athletes and families
Miracle League
Carolina Miracle League provides opportunities for local athletes
Columbia Marionette Theater - Columbia, SC - May 2014 - Photos by South Carolina photographer...
Gamecocks power past Winthrop
Zack Gordon made a 20-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to defeat Grayson Porter and...
Clemson hosts NCAA Golf tournament