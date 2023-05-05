Deputies investigating after shots fired in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired near Branch Street in Greenville County.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 3:08 pm. after someone reported the situation.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and house that had been damaged by gunshots. They added thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, deputies are still trying to find a suspect.

Deputies are investigating this situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

