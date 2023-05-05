Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing woman in need of medical attention

Jessie Snipes
Jessie Snipes(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jessie Snipes, a missing 88-year-old last seen in Simpsonville.

Deputies said Snipes was last seen near Dunwoody Drive at around 2:00 p.m. They added that she was wearing a green pantsuit and left the area in a silver Honda with SC tag QDF773.

Deputies described Snipes as 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds. She also has hazel eyes and white hair.

According to deputies, Snipes needs immediate medical attention. Anyone who knows where she is or sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

