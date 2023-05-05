Deputies searching for suspect accused of vandalizing Anderson courthouse

Anderson vandalism suspect
Anderson vandalism suspect(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after the front doors of the Anderson courthouse on South Main Street were reportedly vandalized Thursday morning.

Deputies said sometime between 3:30 and 3:40 a.m. the suspect allegedly went to the courthouse and spray-painted three lines of words.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-05769. People can also give tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Coroner releases name of man killed in Greenville motorcycle crash
Changes coming to 3's Greenville
Changes coming to 3′s Greenville after investment from Justin Timberlake
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

generic crash
1 dead following Thursday evening crash in Spartanburg
Clevedale partners with the Spartanburg Lions Club to raise money for underserved communities...
‘Down and Derby’ races at Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
NC Gov. Cooper vows to veto abortion bill, despite GOP’s supermajority in legislature
Haley Campaigns in the Upstate
Haley Campaigns in the Upstate