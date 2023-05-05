Deputies searching for suspect accused of vandalizing Anderson courthouse
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after the front doors of the Anderson courthouse on South Main Street were reportedly vandalized Thursday morning.
Deputies said sometime between 3:30 and 3:40 a.m. the suspect allegedly went to the courthouse and spray-painted three lines of words.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-05769. People can also give tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.
