‘Down and Derby’ races at Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens

Clevedale partners with the Spartanburg Lions Club to raise money for underserved communities and family’s displaced during emergencies.
By Arthur Mondale
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Kentucky Derby is the most well-known horse race in the world happening every first Saturday in May.  And if you don’t plan to head to Churchill Downs, you can head to Spartanburg’s Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens to watch it.

On May 6, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. the historic site will host a “Down and Derby” fundraising event.  Clevedale is partnering with the Spartanburg Lions Club to raise money for underserved communities and family’s displaced during emergencies.

FOX Carolina’s Arthur Mondale will serve as “celebrity host,” and the event will feature pre-race activities, food, drinks, vendors, and a ‘best dressed’ contest.  Attendees can also catch the race in real time during a watch party.

To learn more visit https://clevedaleinn.com/derby

