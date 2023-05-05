Downtown Greenville hotel relaunches dog adoption program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aloft Greenville Downtown said it is bringing back a program that helps find forever homes for rescue dogs.

The hotel partners with Last Chance Animal Rescue’s St. Francis Farm animal sanctuary to foster dogs. The hotel lobby on the fourth floor has a custom-designed doghouse where one foster dog lives at a time.

Guests can give foster pups attention and even adopt, which is the hope for each of these furry friends.

The hotel started the program in 2016.

