Driver dies following crash along U.S. 25 in Greenwood Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that troopers are investigating following a crash that killed one person and damaged a building Friday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened along U.S. 25 at around 1:34 p.m.

According to troopers, the victim was pulling out of a private driveway when their car was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. The truck then went off the right side of the road and hit a parked car and a building.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries but later passed away. They identified her as 90-year-old Joyce Porter of Abbeville. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with injuries. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

