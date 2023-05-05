GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly officer-involved shooting shut down Highway 280 between Groover Hill and Olive Branch in Bryan County for hours Thursday night, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 7 p.m. An eyewitness says she saw a truck hit another truck and then drive off. That’s when a state Motor Carrier Compliance Officer got involved.

“That truck, the one that they just took away was slowed down to turn and the other truck just hit him. The cop was right here about to get out,” said an eyewitness.

The truck was hit at a Marathon gas station. According to the eyewitness, that’s when the officer followed the truck that left the crash scene.

“He was getting out and then he got back in when he witnessed that hit and run. The truck took off, the cop took off after him.”

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who has taken over the investigation, the driver of the truck has been identified as 29-year-old Walter Kye Herman of Ellabell.

The GBI says Herman stopped the car after a short pursuit. They say the officer approached Herman’s door and spoke with Herman before attempting to place handcuffs on him.

That’s when they say Herman sped off off while the officer was still reaching inside the car. The GBI says the officer was dragged about one-tenth of a mile. The car then hit a road sign and began to travel off the roadway down a steep embankment according to the GBI.

They say that is when the officer fired his weapon, causing both he and Herman to fall from the car, which eventually came to a stop.

The GBI says Herman died at the scene. The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office says the officer sustained a broken leg and there is no indication they were ran over.

The GBI says their investigation remains active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Atlantic Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 36th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.

