Greenville-Spartanburg Airport TSA lane closed due to maintenance

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) said flyers should allow themselves more time when heading to the airport due to maintenance.

According to GSP, the TSA security checkpoint will be down from four lanes to three for maintenance.

“We strongly recommend that you allow extra time and arrive early if you have a departing flight on Thursday and Friday,” said airport officials.

TSA is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

