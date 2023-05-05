‘Greenville Through A Lens’ brings noteworthy Black history front and center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville is one of the 10 fastest growing cities in the U.S., but how much history is readily available? The city was home to many notable Black educators, health practitioners, community leaders – and even a Black business district. And one local curator doesn’t want new arrivals to ignore it.

We’re at Greenville’s Unity Park. A place where all children play in splash pads and playgrounds.

“There’s a journey to everything,” said Timothy Cunningham, curator and artist. “It makes my heart feel good.”

But how many people know the motivation behind the name? Cunningham says not enough.

“It’s supposed to be a wrong made right for us. And we’re still not showing up in the numbers that we should,” he said. “We should support what the mayor and city council tried (to do).”

Unity Park merges two former segregated parks: Meadowbrook Park for Whites and Mayberry Park for Blacks.

“Mayberry Park was everything for Black children,” Cunningham said.

It was once where a basketball court now stands. Back then it featured a community center and people like Lila Mae Brock, an activist and lobbyist who addressed crime, poverty and neglect beginning in the 1930′s.

“She was like a messiah of Southernside Greenville,” Cunningham.

Cunningham is owner of Greenville’s Wine & Design, a curator and artist whose grown tired of noteworthy Black history being forgotten or lost and he’s bringing it back on May 6 at the Unity Park welcome center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through art.

“The actual stories of what you’re looking at when you’re here in Greenville,” he said.

Cunningham will present “Greenville Through A Lens,” an art showcase with emphasis on the city’s Black past, landmarks, and notable people.

“And I’m not going to showcase lynchings and anything else like that to make us look like prey,” he said.

Don’t just come to look, expect to be guided through interpretive narration from Rasaq Adeyemi. The goal is to make Black history more relevant in Greenville 365 days a year.

“We are only identified by our plights and our shortcomings,” said Asa Briggs, Greenville resident. “But when you think about ‘Greenville Through A Lens’ that actually opens up the narrative to talk about Black excellence in a way that has not historically been talked about. We didn’t learn things through osmosis. We learned because African-Americans in our communities were teaching us.”

To further honor the people who paid it forward, the art showcase will also feature a scholarship giveaway to a first-year student who plans to major in fine arts. A portion of proceeds will also go to the Urban League of the Upstate.

A showcase educating and uplifting.

“We’re honoring beacons of hope,” Briggs said.

“That’s the driver of this whole showcase,” Cunningham added.”

To learn more about “Greenville Through A Lens” visit https://www.visitgreenvillesc.com/event/greenville-through-a-lens-art-showcase/38293/

