Officials searching for missing 14-year-old in Westminster

Kierra Williams
Kierra Williams(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Westminster Police Department and Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kierra Williams left her house on West King Street Friday morning. She was last seen in the area of the Walmart in Seneca wearing a gray hoodie.

Williams is described as five foot six and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Kierra Williams might be, please call the Westminster Police Department at 864-647-3222.

