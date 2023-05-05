Recall issued for Advil sold at Family Dollar

Anyone with the impacted products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.(MGN Photo Archive)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of several variations of Advil.

According to a new release from the Federal Drug Administration, the drugs are being recalled due to the product being stored by Family Dollar outside of labeled temperature requirements.

The Advil was shipped to certain stores around June 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023.

Products covered by this retail-level recall are:

0901458 ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT

0901839 ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT

0902867 ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET

0913023 ADVIL TABLET 50CT

0916071 ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT

0999259 ADVIL TABLET 6CT

0999841 ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT

Click here for the specific batch numbers of affected product for each SKU.

According to the FDA, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illnesses from this medication so far.

Anyone with the impacted products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.

