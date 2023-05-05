Sex offenders arrested in Greenville County after surprise law enforcement check

Arrest during Operation Full Circle in Greenville County
Arrest during Operation Full Circle in Greenville County(GCSO)
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said multiple sex offenders were arrested in a recent unannounced compliance check called “Operation Full Circle.”

In one day, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office along with U.S. Marshals, Simpsonville Police, Travelers Rest Police and probation officers confirmed the addresses of 456 sex offenders.

Depending on which tier of offense committed, sex offenders in South Carolina must register twice a year or every 90 days.

During the check, deputies said five people were arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. They also obtained nine warrants for sex offenders in violation of sex offender laws.

As of April, there are 906 sex offenders in Greenville County.

