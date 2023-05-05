Spartanburg Police looking for missing couple in their 80s

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing elderly couple.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing elderly couple.

According to the department, the couple was reported missing by a family member Friday morning. This is the second time they left without notifying anyone within the last 24 hours.

Elton and Jean Pryor
Elton and Jean Pryor(Spartanburg Police Department)

The husband, Elton Pryor, is described to have white hair, brown eyes and was wearing a plaid shirt. The wife, Jean Pryor, is described to have brown hair and brown eyes. Both are 80 years old.

Police said the couple’s car is a silver or grey 2009 Toyota Camry with a SC tag that reads: CAP277. The car is missing a hub cap on the front passenger side and there is damage to the rear bumper.

If located, please call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2035.

