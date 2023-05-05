Upstate father pens book about grief journey following son’s death

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Grant Harrelson was just 16 years old when he died in Sept. 2020 from a car crash.

“He was an attractional person,” said Taylors First Baptist Church Minister of Students Josh Duncan.

“Loved sports, loved basketball,” added Grant’s Dad, Jeff Harrelson.

While navigating the tragedy, Jeff turned to something he didn’t usually do.

“It was therapeutic for me to put it down, to put my words down even though that’s not one of my strengths,” he said.

Post after post on Facebook gave a glimpse into the grieving process for the Harrelson family.

After a nudge from God and an old English teacher, Jeff decided to self-publish a book titled “Grace Has Been Granted”.

“I collected a bunch of posts, about a year, and kind of went back later and kind of filled in some gaps and explained where we were,” he explained.

After selling over 500 copies, Jeff submitted the book to Trilogy Publishing Company, where it was edited. They also added a foreword from his wife and pictures before it was relaunched in late April.

All the proceeds from the book go to Grant’s Memorial Scholarship Fund at Taylors First Baptist Church, which helps pay for kids to attend Youth Ministry events.

“It has changed some of the trajectory of their life because they got to go on this retreat or this camp,” said Duncan.

Jeff says rereading the book brings back good memories and hopes it can offer others comfort.

“In the darkest times in your life, the most tragic things that can happen to people that are unexpected and just kind of blindsided. That God is good, and that God is there for us,” he said.

“That’s going to offer them hope. It’s going to offer them words of wisdom that God’s going to use that he used in Jeff’s life, that he’s going to use in their life.

For more information about ‘Grace Has Been Granted,’ click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.