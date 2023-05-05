‘We see Spartanburg rising’: Several major development projects planned for downtown

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are more than 10 development projects proposed for downtown Spartanburg. Some of them are under construction now—others are coming soon. The plans will change the downtown you see now in a major way.

“Things that people are starting to love about the downtown, it’s only going to increase all the more,” said Santiago Mariani, a Spartanburg realtor and planning commissioner.

When Mariani moved here 27 years ago from Argentina, his family was unimpressed with downtown.

“My mother saw downtown and cried that first year because everything was shut down and it was 6pm. What we’re seeing now is a downtown that is coming to life,” he said.

With new restaurants and bustling businesses.

“Everything you want is down here you got a bowling alley, drinks, food and things for the kids as well,” said Kian Lewis, who lives in Spartanburg.

Lewis loves downtown and visits around 4 days a week. His friend Franquia Byers enjoys it too—but would like to see it grow.

“Probably more parks and places to sit and enjoy and walk like if you have kids or if you just want to like hang out with friends,” said Byers.

“The need for Spartanburg residents to have to leave Spartanburg to have these sort of experiences is coming to a to an end,” said Mariani.

In the next 5 years the downtown you know will be different. Many of the big projects are about more than just a facelift. There are at least 11 new projects locked in—

The new courthouse and planned city/county joint government building paid for by the Penny Tax.

Apartments like the Fitzgerald and the proposed Kennedy Street affordable apartments.

A 5-story Fairfield Inn Hotel on St. John Street.

A 3-story office space building on Church Street and another 4-story next to The Charles on Liberty, street.

And a planetarium, just to name a few.

“A 45-foot dome and then perhaps also an Esports arena, not that far away,” said Mariani. “We’re going to have it all.”

The biggest project—a $75 million dollar tower apartment on East Main Street.

“The towers will be 11-stories high in the center and 7 on the side with underground parking. It will also incorporate retail and office space,” said Mariani.

While nothing will reach the height of Denny’s yet, downtown will be growing up.

“We see Spartanburg rising, not just metaphorically but physically as well.” he said.

To learn more about these projects and others, watch Mariani’s breakdown here.

