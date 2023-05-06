Crews respond to Friday night structure fire in Greenwood Co.

Harless Street Fire
Harless Street Fire(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Fire Department said crews responded to Harless Street Friday night after a structure fire broke out.

Officials said they responded to the fire after it was reported around 9:52 p.m.

According to officials, crews found nobody inside the structure, and no injuries were reported. However, they added that the building was significantly damaged.

Officials stated the cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

