Crews respond to house fire in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Chesnee Fire Department said crews were called to a house fire on West Oconee Street Friday night.

According to the department, the call came in at around 11:16 p.m.

Officials said the cause of the fire was electrical and cause smoke damage making the home unlivable.

Only one person was home at the time of the fire, but they were no injured and no other injuries were reported, officials said.

