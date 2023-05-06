Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.

Deputies responded to the scene on Friday afternoon
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies were investigating Friday afternoon after multiple people fled from a traffic stop.

Officials said the deputies tried to pull over a vehicle on Anderson Road near Goodrich Street. However, when the car stopped, everyone inside fled, according to officials.

Officials stated that deputies searched the surrounding area and took at least one person into custody following the incident.

Officials haven’t released any other information regarding the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

