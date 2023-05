GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney City Council recently approved an entrance fee for Irene Pool.

Council members approved a $3.00 entrance fee for Irene Pool, and free admission to the splash pad.

Irene Pool is located on W Montgomery St. in Gaffney.

The pool is scheduled to open later this month.

