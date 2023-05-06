Oconee County adds 911 video technology, letting callers show emergency in real time

OCONEE COUNTY S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re in Oconee county, the next time you call 911 dispatchers could respond with a video chat. The new technology is called Prepared Live and it’ll allow first responders to see the emergency before they arrive.

“What happens when [911 dispatchers] can really perhaps see what’s going on and be able to tell that law enforcement officer or that paramedic, firefighter, here’s what I see on the scene,” said Major Deputy Jimmy Watt, the Public Information Officer for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

With the county’s new technology—now they can see.

“We’ve always tried to be proactive at the sheriff’s office here to take advantage of new technology that is out there,” he said.

This is how it works – say you’re having an emergency, you dial 911 and speak to dispatch. Then they’ll text you a link. That link can give them access to your location and a livestream from your phone.

“The dispatcher can seek the caller’s permission to get things like location, live streaming video, and pictures, and saved videos,” said Watt.

The sheriff’s office did a trial run before officially launching the program this week. It can be used in almost any situation and only access certain data with your permission. If you can’t speak—text your dispatcher. If you’re in an accident—show them your injuries. Are you lost? --share your location.

“So when that first responder that law enforcement officer or whomever gets on scene, they already know beforehand what’s going on with that situation, and can be better prepared,” he said.

Watt says it’s also beneficial for the responders’ safety to have a better idea of the situation they’re responding to.

“The most important part about this technology is painting that picture with real time intelligence of what’s going on,” he said.

The platform will not be used for every 911 call, only when the dispatcher deems it necessary. Watt says he believes it will be highly used and highly beneficial.

