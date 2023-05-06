Officials encourage residents to avoid water after sewer overflowed

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict (MetroConnects) officials are investigating and encouraging residents to avoid contact with water after a after a sewer overflowed in Simpsonville.

On, Friday, May 6, officials were called to an overflowing manhole near Elstar Loop Road, behind the Gilder Creek Farm Subdivision.

This is a map of the location in Simpsonville where the sewer overflowed on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict)

Crews worked overnight to remove bricks and large rocks that had been thrown down the manhole, causing it to become blocked, according to MetroConnects.

They were able to clear the manhole as well as repair it and the sewer line. The South Carolina Department Health and Environmental Control were also notified of the spill.

At this time, residents are advised to avoid contact with the water at Gilder Creek until testing is completed to confirm that bacteria levels have returned to normal. Caution signs are being posted downstream of the spill and will remain posted for the next 10 days. Crews have also treated the area with Lyme and added straw to the area in an effort to return to the soil’s pH levels to normal.

Officials said this incident did not affect MetroConnects’ ability to provide sewer service to the area and did not affect the drinking water.

They are reminding residents that sanitary sewer systems are not trash cans. They are not designed to accommodate anything other than human waste, toilet paper and used water.

Officials said when items that the system does not accommodate are flushed down the toilet, they clog sewer pipes and create backups and create possible environmental consequences affecting public health, the environment and water sources.

They also are reminding the public that vandalism of sanitary sewer infrastructure is a criminal act.

If anyone has witnessed someone tampering with the manhole or sanitary sewer line, call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME or 864 - 232- 7463 or MetroConnects at 864-277-4442.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.