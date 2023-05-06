One dead, one injured in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is injured after a crash Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say they responded to the I-85 interchange at White Horse Rd. at around 1:45 p.m.

Troopers say a Honda SUV was trying to turn left onto White Horse Rd, when they failed to yield right of way.

Officials say a Ford F-350 pickup truck that was headed South on White Horse Rd, struck the Honda SUV.

Officials say the Honda driver was a man, and was killed during the crash.

Officials say the man’s wife was the passenger, who was sent to the hospital.

