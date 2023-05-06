Report: Mother ‘neglected’ child to drink at hotel bar

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a woman is facing a child neglect charge after she reportedly left a child alone in a hotel room.

Hayley Ruane, 26, of Maryland, is charged with neglect by legal custodian, according to Berkeley County jail records.

Police were called to a Summerville hotel around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The caller told dispatch the woman was being “belligerent and combative.”

Before the officer arrived, investigators say Ruane was seen on surveillance video entering the hotel with a child before she went to the hotel bar without the child. Ruane consumed two shots of tequila while at the bar, according to the report.

The officer on scene found Ruane and a hotel employee holding a young child in a hallway. An employee told the police officer she received multiple calls of disturbance from guests and previously found Ruane and the child on the floor, the report states.

Authorities say the child was placed into emergency protective custody by the Berkeley County Department of Social Services.

Ruane is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

