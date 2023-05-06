Spirit Airlines offering new seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach

(Spirit Airlines)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s a new option for those coming from Upstate New York who wants to visit the Grand Strand and those who want to take a trip up north this summer.

As of Friday, Spirit Airlines is now offering options from Rochester, New York, to Myrtle Beach International Airport four days a week.

The flights were announced earlier this year.

Flights to and from MYR and the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through Labor Day.

More seasonal options will also be available next month, with Allegiant Airlines offering flights to Akron-Canton, Ohio twice a week beginning June 1.

