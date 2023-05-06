Storms arrive Sunday evening

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Friday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Big warm-up next week with unsettled weather.

First Alert Headlines

  • Chance for rain/storms late Sunday
  • Temperatures warm up next week
  • Rain chances continue into next week

Sunday starts off dry, with clouds moving out throughout the day. Although, another shower and storm chance is possible during the late-afternoon and evening in the mountains moving into the Upstate by Sunday night as a line of storms drops south.

Line of storms moves south between 4 PM and 10 PM
Line of storms moves south between 4 PM and 10 PM(Fox Carolina)

The storms have the potential to bring damaging straight-line winds. The threat is highest in the mountains and northern Upstate between 4 PM and 8 PM.

Sunday evening between 4 PM and 8 PM in the mountains and northern Upstate
Sunday evening between 4 PM and 8 PM in the mountains and northern Upstate(Fox Carolina)

Our temperatures will finally begin to rise next week, reaching above average numbers for the month of May.

Upstate Temp Trend
Upstate Temp Trend(Upstate Temp Trend)
Mountain Temp Trend
Mountain Temp Trend(Mountain Temp Trend)

Highs will top the low to mid 70s, and will keep inching up toward the upper 70s and low 80s through Tuesday. If you’re ready for the warm stuff, next week will be your week! This heat will set us up for some increased storm activity in the afternoon, so we’ve put a 30% chance for rain Sunday-Wednesday.

