Storms arrive Sunday evening

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Big warm-up next week with unsettled weather.

Sunday starts off dry, with clouds moving out throughout the day. Although, another shower and storm chance is possible during the late-afternoon and evening in the mountains moving into the Upstate by Sunday night as a line of storms drops south.

The storms have the potential to bring damaging straight-line winds. The threat is highest in the mountains and northern Upstate between 4 PM and 8 PM.

Our temperatures will finally begin to rise next week, reaching above average numbers for the month of May.

Highs will top the low to mid 70s, and will keep inching up toward the upper 70s and low 80s through Tuesday. If you’re ready for the warm stuff, next week will be your week! This heat will set us up for some increased storm activity in the afternoon, so we’ve put a 30% chance for rain Sunday-Wednesday.

