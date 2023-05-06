Volunteers participate in Hands On Greenville Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many people came out to volunteer and participate in the Upstate largest day of service on Saturday morning.

United Way’s Hands On Greenville Day unites volunteers to serve the community as they clean up county parks, landscape at nonprofits and schools as well as help community gardens and build homes.

According to United Way’s Hands On Greenville, the day of service has an economic impact of more than $250,000 in a day and promotes the spirit of volunteerism and demonstrate the power of community service. They also say it brings focus to the power of volunteerism year-round in our community and use it as a platform for securing year-round volunteers.

Volunteers came out to multiple sites across Greenville from 8 a.m. until noon and concluded with a party at Fluor Field to celebrate their accomplishments.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.