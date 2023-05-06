Volunteers participate in Hands On Greenville Day

Multiple volunteers participate in Hands on Greenville on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Multiple volunteers participate in Hands on Greenville on Saturday, May 6, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many people came out to volunteer and participate in the Upstate largest day of service on Saturday morning.

United Way’s Hands On Greenville Day unites volunteers to serve the community as they clean up county parks, landscape at nonprofits and schools as well as help community gardens and build homes.

According to United Way’s Hands On Greenville, the day of service has an economic impact of more than $250,000 in a day and promotes the spirit of volunteerism and demonstrate the power of community service. They also say it brings focus to the power of volunteerism year-round in our community and use it as a platform for securing year-round volunteers.

Volunteers came out to multiple sites across Greenville from 8 a.m. until noon and concluded with a party at Fluor Field to celebrate their accomplishments.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tycorje Jones
Family member charged with murder after Greenville teen shot in head
Elton and Jean Pryor
‘Healthy, unharmed’: Spartanburg Police find missing couple in their 80s
Changes coming to 3's Greenville
Changes coming to 3′s Greenville after investment from Justin Timberlake
Arrest during Operation Full Circle in Greenville County
Sex offenders arrested in Greenville County after surprise law enforcement check
Blaise Owens has been charged in connection with vandalism of courthouse
Arrest made after cryptic vandalism of Anderson Co. courthouse

Latest News

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Crews respond to house fire in Chesnee
Multiple volunteers participate in Hands on Greenville on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
FOX Carolina participates in Hands On Greenville
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Britain's King Charles III receives The St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony at...
Coronation of King Charles III