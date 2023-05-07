Child dies days after multi-vehicle collision

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a child is now dead after a multi-vehicle collision, which happened on April 30.

Troopers say the crash happened on I-26 East near Hwy 11.

Troopers say a Ford Coupe was travelling east on I-26, while three other vehicles were stopped in traffic, facing east.

Officials say The Ford Coupe struck Toyota sedan, causing it to crash into a Chevrolet sedan.

Troopers say the Toyota sedan then struck the guard rail and a Buick utility vehicle.

The Ford Coupe driver was injured and transported by EMS to the hospital, according to officials.

Officials say three of the Toyota passengers and the driver were transported by EMS to the hospital.

Troopers say one of the Toyota passengers was a juvenile, and was air lifted to the hospital.

Officials say the juvenile passenger died from their injuries on May 6.

Troopers say the Chevrolet and Buick drivers were both uninjured.

Officials say the Ford Coupe driver was charged for driving too fast for conditions.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Telly Tomarkens Jones, 34
Woman found dead after shooting, suspect turns himself in, deputies say
Tycorje Jones
Family member charged with murder after Greenville teen shot in head
Elton and Jean Pryor
‘Healthy, unharmed’: Spartanburg Police find missing couple in their 80s
Changes coming to 3's Greenville
Changes coming to 3′s Greenville after investment from Justin Timberlake
Arrest during Operation Full Circle in Greenville County
Sex offenders arrested in Greenville County after surprise law enforcement check

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One dead, one injured in Greenville Co. crash
Paul Slosar, of Summerville, wins Guinness World Record.
Summerville man wins Guinness World Record for longest mustache
Gaffney City Council approves public pool entrance fee
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey