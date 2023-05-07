Child dies days after multi-vehicle collision

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a child is now dead after a multi-vehicle collision, which happened on April 30.

Troopers say the crash happened on I-26 East near Hwy 11.

Troopers say a Ford Coupe was travelling east on I-26, while three other vehicles were stopped in traffic, facing east.

Officials say The Ford Coupe struck Toyota sedan, causing it to crash into a Chevrolet sedan.

Troopers say the Toyota sedan then struck the guard rail and a Buick utility vehicle.

The Ford Coupe driver was injured and transported by EMS to the hospital, according to officials.

Officials say three of the Toyota passengers and the driver were transported by EMS to the hospital.

Troopers say one of the Toyota passengers was a juvenile, and was air lifted to the hospital.

Officials say the juvenile passenger died from their injuries on May 6.

Troopers say the Chevrolet and Buick drivers were both uninjured.

Officials say the Ford Coupe driver was charged for driving too fast for conditions.

