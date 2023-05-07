Community celebrates music icon’s legacy at James Brown Get Down

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the community gathered outside of the Augusta Museum of History on Saturday to celebrate what would have been James Brown’s 90th birthday at the James Brown Get Down.

His family says they are blown away by the support from the community and one local artist who was at the celebration says Brown’s work inspires him every day.

“I celebrate him as a creative. I celebrate him as a black man who was doing this at a very, at a very crucial time in our lives,” local artist, Baruti Tucker said.

James Brown’s legacy is not only a reality for many in the community like Baruti Tucker, but his daughter says, it’s a gift.

“That’s a blessing because word says that, and even in your own hometown, you can’t be honored. But look at the love out here. You know, look at how many people are out here because of my dad and his music,” Deanna Brown Thomas, said.

Through his music and dancing, younger generations are expressing their creativity and keeping browns legacy alive through the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils and The James Brown Family Foundation.

“I’m just thankful that we can continue doing this and, and giving children an opportunity to perform and show their talent. That’s what my dad would be about letting that next generation show what god has blessed them with,” Deanna Brown Thomas, said.

The event was a celebration of community through food, art, local businesses, and a lot of soul.

“It’s always great turnout. It’s a good thing people come out to the community and so many people, they are actually getting to our businesses cause without them there would be no us,” James Brown’s granddaughter Chelsea Dean, said.

Brown’s family says the celebration doesn’t stop here. They’ll be bringing the celebration to Atlanta on May 20th.

