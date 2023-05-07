Deputies searching for missing woman in Taylors

Marykate Brailsford, 46
Marykate Brailsford, 46(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing woman last seen on Saturday night.

Deputies said 46-year-old Marykate Xavia Brailsford was last seen in the Bruton Court area at around 7 p.m. leaving in a silver Nissan Rogue bearing SC Tag UIT 838.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brailsford is five-feet-three inches tall, 140 pounds, with green eyes and black hair.

They also said she is in need of immediate medical attention.

If anyone sees her or know her location, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Telly Tomarkens Jones, 34
Woman found dead after shooting, suspect turns himself in, deputies say
Deputies conduct search
Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.
Child dies days after multi-vehicle collision
Deputies investigating shots fire in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigating after shots fired in Greenville County
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One dead, one injured in Greenville Co. crash

Latest News

Death investigation
Police investigating after woman found dead at apartments
Paul Slosar, of Summerville, wins Guinness World Record.
Summerville man wins Guinness World Record for longest mustache
Shooting generic
Deputy shot outside detention facility while attempting to serve warrant
Hayley Ruane, 26, of Maryland, is charged with child abuse/neglect, according to Berkeley...
Report: Mother ‘neglected’ child to drink at hotel bar