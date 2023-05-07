Deputies searching for missing woman in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing woman last seen on Saturday night.

Deputies said 46-year-old Marykate Xavia Brailsford was last seen in the Bruton Court area at around 7 p.m. leaving in a silver Nissan Rogue bearing SC Tag UIT 838.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brailsford is five-feet-three inches tall, 140 pounds, with green eyes and black hair.

They also said she is in need of immediate medical attention.

If anyone sees her or know her location, call 911.

