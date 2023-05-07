Deputy shot, officer assaulted outside detention facility while securing warrants

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
BUNCOMBE COUNTY,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy is recovering after he was shot outside the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. when a deputy was securing warrants and assisting a woman at the magistrate’s office with securing a protective order from an incident that had recently occurred.

Deputies said the suspect walked into the detention facility and in the lobby, where the magistrate’s office is located.

The deputy and police officer then approached the suspect to arrest him, but the suspect resisted arrest and an altercation ensued.

During the altercation, the suspect shot the deputy in the shoulder and the deputy returned gunfire hitting the suspect, according to deputies. The officer was also assaulted during the altercation.

Deputies said the suspect fled the scene, but was later taken into custody.

Both were taken to Mission Hospital for treatment. The deputy is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Detention Facility and the Magistrate’s Office, located at 20 Davidson Drive, remains closed as of Sunday as the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

