Deputy shot outside detention facility while attempting to serve warrant

BUNCOMBE COUNTY,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy is recovering after he was shot outside the detention facility on Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. when a deputy was attempting to serve a warrant at the magistrate’s office.

Deputies said the suspect was also shot and fled the scene, but was later taken into custody.

Both were taken to Mission Hospital for treatment. The deputy is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Detention Facility and the Magistrate’s Office, located at 20 Davidson Drive, remain under lockdown, and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

