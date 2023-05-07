Man facing murder charges after crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing murder charges after a crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a scene at the intersection of Avid Road and Sawgrass Place at around 1:34 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies noticed a vehicle that had been involved in a crash and a man lying outside the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital, but later passed away, deputies said.

Deputies were able to piece together information from witnesses and determined the suspect is William Gray Ackerman Jr.

Ackerman was arrested and remains at the Greenwood County Detention Facility.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.