Police: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas

Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they...
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville, Texas, said Sunday.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants in the border city. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Telly Tomarkens Jones, 34
Woman found dead after shooting, suspect turns himself in, deputies say
Deputies conduct search
Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.
13-year-old dies days after multi-vehicle collision
Deputies investigating shots fire in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigating after shots fired in Greenville County
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One dead, one injured in Greenville Co. crash

Latest News

Down and Derby
Down and Derby in Spartanburg
Carl’s Jr. has brought out artificial intelligence to take orders at drive-thrus.
This fast food restaurant is using AI to take orders
Paul Slosar, of Summerville, wins Guinness World Record.
Summerville man wins Guinness World Record for longest mustache
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
‘Big lunch’ follows big coronation celebrating King Charles
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Yellen: ‘No good options’ if Congress fails to act on debt