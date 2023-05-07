Police investigating after woman found dead at apartments
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex.
According to police, officers were called to Jasmine Cove apartments on Sunday morning.
Once at the scene, officers found a woman dead, police said.
If anyone has information about this scene, call police at 864-967-9536.
