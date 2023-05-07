Police investigating after woman found dead at apartments

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex.

According to police, officers were called to Jasmine Cove apartments on Sunday morning.

Once at the scene, officers found a woman dead, police said.

If anyone has information about this scene, call police at 864-967-9536.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Telly Tomarkens Jones, 34
Woman found dead after shooting, suspect turns himself in, deputies say
Deputies conduct search
Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.
Child dies days after multi-vehicle collision
Deputies investigating shots fire in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigating after shots fired in Greenville County
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One dead, one injured in Greenville Co. crash

Latest News

Marykate Brailsford, 46
Deputies searching for missing woman in Taylors
Paul Slosar, of Summerville, wins Guinness World Record.
Summerville man wins Guinness World Record for longest mustache
Shooting generic
Deputy shot outside detention facility while attempting to serve warrant
Hayley Ruane, 26, of Maryland, is charged with child abuse/neglect, according to Berkeley...
Report: Mother ‘neglected’ child to drink at hotel bar