Police investigating after woman found dead at apartments

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex.

According to police, officers were called to Jasmine Cove apartments on Sunday morning.

Once at the scene, officers found a woman dead, police said.

If anyone has information about this scene, call police at 864-967-9536.

