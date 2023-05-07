Storms late Sunday, big warm up this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A line of storms Sunday evening brings the chance for strong storms. We also see the return of the 80s this week.

A line of storms continues to drop south through the area Sunday evening. The main line of storms dies down around 9 PM while scattered showers and storms linger behind it into the overnight hours. The potential for severe storms lingers through 9 PM across the mountains and the Upstate, mainly with the leading edge of the line of storms. We could see damaging straight-line winds and small hail. As we lose the heating of the day and the line drops further south, the instability lessens, decreasing the risk for severe storms.

Overnight, the clouds hold on and widely scattered storms linger. A few storms are possible Monday morning as you wake up and kick off the new week. The storm motion for Monday is from the west to the east with showers and storms weakening through out the morning. A few storms could redevelop in the afternoon as the heating of the day works with the moisture linger over the area. Gusty winds and hail are possible with any storms we see Monday.

The warmer trend continues into next week. With highs in the 80s through Wednesday. If you’re ready for the warm stuff, next week will be your week! But it also comes with an increased chance for storms. The storm activity looks highest on Monday and Tuesday with a drop in storms chances by Wednesday. As of right now, neither Monday or Tuesday is a washout as several rounds of storms move through followed by lulls before the next round. We’ll have to keep an eye on both days for the potential for strong to severe storms. Damaging straight-line winds and large hail would be the main threats both days.

